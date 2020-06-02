2 deaths and 4 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 2 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,717.

4 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

1 new case has been reported in County Wicklow.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Yesterday, more than 183,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, the most in a single day according to the WHO.

“In Ireland, in the last 14 days over a third of new confirmed cases are in young people under the age of 35. This is not a disease that solely affects older people. No one is immune, everyone is responsible for limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

According to Amárach research, conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, there has been a further increase in the percentage of adults wearing face coverings, up from 34% last week to 41% this week, across all demographic groups.