24 new cases of the Coronavirus and no deaths reported

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There have been a total of 1,735 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 28 June, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,462* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,462 confirmed cases reflects this)

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.