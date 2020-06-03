3 deaths and 10 cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 3 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,720.

10 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,391 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,391 confirmed cases reflects this.

There have now been 681 cases confirmed in County Wicklow.

Update on testing:

As of midnight Monday 22 June, 404,989 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 18,368 tests were carried out. 97 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“While we now have a robust testing system in place, the success of this system is dependent on people isolating and coming forward to their GP as soon as they experience symptoms. Cough, fever, shortness of breath, change in smell or taste, flu like symptoms should be treated as COVID-19 until a GP assessment or test deems otherwise.

“If you are experiencing these symptoms, do not go to work or socialise. Self isolate in your household and contact your GP by phone without delay.”