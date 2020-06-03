3 deaths and 11 cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,730 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 25 June, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,414* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,414 confirmed cases reflects this.)

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

According to the Department of Health there have now been 697 cases confirmed in County Wicklow.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“WHO analysis has shown the 7-day incidence of COVID-19 in Ireland to be among the lowest in the EU. And this is thanks to the collective efforts of everyone.