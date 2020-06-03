3 deaths and 13 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 3 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,705.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,705 deaths reflects this.

13 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,250 confirmed cases reflects this.

No new cases have been reported in County Wicklow.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 10 June (25,237 cases), reveals: