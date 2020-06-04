4 deaths and 16 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 4 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,714.

16 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,355 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 16 June (25,399 cases), reveals: