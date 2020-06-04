fbpx

4 deaths and 16 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 4 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,714.

16 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,355 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 16 June (25,399 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,282 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 8,147 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,239 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,535 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,436 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 61%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

