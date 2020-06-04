4 deaths and 9 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 4 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,683.

9 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,207 confirmed cases reflects this.

There are no new cases in County Wicklow.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“It has been 100 days since we reported our first case of COVID-19. Since then, it has been the collective effort of our health service and general public that has limited the spread of the virus. As we enter Phase 2, it is vital to keep up a compliance with public health advice.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Last week there were 16 clusters notified in private houses. If you or someone in your household experiences ‘flu like symptoms – a cough, temperature, shortness of breath or a change in taste in smell – please do not adopt a wait and see approach – isolate and contact your GP without delay.”