4 Wicklow beaches retain Blue Flag status

An Taisce announced on Tuesday that Four Wicklow beaches have retained their Blue Flag status.

Bray South Promenade, Greystones, Brittas Bay (South Beach) and Brittas Bay (North Beach) were among 90 beaches around the country to be awarded the Blue Flag.

The South Beach in Arklow which obtained the Green Coast Award status last year, did not meet the the required water quality this year.

Another beach in the South East to lose its Blue Flag status was Courtown in County Wexford, due to lower than normal beach sand levels.

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels. The Blue Flag originated in France in 1985 when French coastal Local Authorities were awarded with the Blue Flag for compliance with sewage treatment and bathing water quality criteria. It was launched as an International programme as part of the “European Year of the Environment in 1987. In 1988, the first year sites were awarded outside of France, 19 beaches and 2 marinas received the Blue Flag in Ireland. This year Ireland continues to punch above its weight with a record equalling 90 sites awarded, up 2 on last year’s total.