5 deaths and 19 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 5 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,695.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,695 deaths reflects this.

19 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,231 confirmed cases reflects this.

No new cases have been reported in County Wicklow.