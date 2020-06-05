5 deaths and 38 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 5 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,664.

38 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

One new case was reported in County Wicklow bringing the total of confirmed cases to 668.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 2 June (25,104 cases), reveals:

7% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,311 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 410 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,025 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,109 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,521 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Further progress has been made throughout May in suppressing the spread of COVID-19. A downward trend is evident in the number of hospitalisations, ICU admissions and reported deaths.

Adherence to public health personal behaviours (hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette) is essential in avoiding an upsurge of infection in the future.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

“It is reassuring to witness over the past number of weeks that the vast majority of people continue to work collectively to adhere to the public health guidance, engaging in social distancing and hygiene behaviours as a new way of life. This individual and collective action remains crucial as neither the virus nor how it transmits has changed and the vast majority of people remain susceptible.”

rofessor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said:

“The reproductive number is now estimated to be between 0.4 and 0.7. The easing of restrictions in Phase One has not negatively impacted the r-number, in no small part thanks to the collective behaviours of our population in preventing resurgence of the disease.”

Liam Woods, HSE National Director of Acute Hospitals, said:

“Thanks to the collective efforts of everyone in Ireland, Ireland’s healthcare system has withstood the challenge that this virus posed at the outset of this crisis. We must keep up the good work to ensure we remain vigilant against a second surge of COVID-19.”