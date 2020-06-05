5 deaths and 46 cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 5 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,705.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 deaths. The figure of 1,705 deaths reflects this.

46** additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,295 confirmed cases reflects this.

**22 of these samples were taken on Monday (n=12) and Tuesday (n=10) and would normally have been reported on Thursday and Friday but, for technical reasons as part of normal laboratory practice at the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), are being reported today. Contact tracing has already been undertaken for the majority of these cases.

No new cases have been reported in County Wicklow.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Today’s increase in notifications of COVID-19 is not an increase in the daily incidence of the disease. When the cases are analysed according to the date the samples were taken, it shows that they were spread out over a number of days. All the indicators of the disease are stable or reducing. We will continue to closely monitor these every day.”