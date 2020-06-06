6 deaths and 23 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 6 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,734.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,734 deaths reflects this.

23 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“High levels of compliance to public health advice to date has enabled further reopening of economic and social life.

However, of the 23 cases reported today, 10 cases (43%) are in younger adults aged under 35 years. A further 8 cases (35%) are in those aged between 35-54.

This is now a real concern and a worrying trend at a time when many people are reconnecting with friends and loved ones and may be gathering in larger groups.

In recent days, for example, some cases have had large numbers of close contacts that have required testing and self-isolation for 14 days.

COVID-19 is an infection that affects all ages and it is incumbent on all of us to take our individual responsibility seriously.

I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to remain informed, keep a 2 metre distance from others and follow the public health advice on hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, and wearing face coverings.”