6 deaths and 5 cases of Coronavirus confirmed

There have been six more Covid-19 related deaths confirmed by the Department of Health, bringing the total death toll here to 1,726.

Five additional cases were also reported. There is now a total of 25,396 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

According to the Department of Health there have now been 697 cases confirmed in County Wicklow.

As of midnight on 21 June, 92% of all confirmed cases to date are estimated to have recovered from the disease.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Through our collective action, we have moved in the right direction in our fight against widespread community transmission of Covid-19.

“As we go forward, the behaviour and progression of this disease is in all of our hands.”