7 deaths and 28 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,670.

28 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

No new cases have been reported in County Wicklow.

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 3 June (25,135 cases), reveals: