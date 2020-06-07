7 deaths and 28 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,670.
28 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
There have now been 25,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
No new cases have been reported in County Wicklow.
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 3 June (25,135 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,312 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 410 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,046 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,118 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,527 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%