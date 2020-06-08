fbpx

8 deaths and 8 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 8 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,703.

8 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,238 confirmed cases reflects this.

There are no new cases reported in County Wicklow.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 9 June (25,230 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,307 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 412 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 8,114 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,167 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,532 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

