9 deaths and 24 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 9 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,678.

24 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

No new cases have been reported in County Wicklow.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 4 June (25,159 cases), reveals: