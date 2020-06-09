9 deaths and 9 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 9 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,691.
Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,691 deaths reflects this.
9 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
There have now been 25,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,215 confirmed cases reflects this.
No new cases have been reported in County Wicklow.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 7 June (25,206 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,331 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 413 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,087 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,159 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,424 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
As of midnight Monday 8 June, 367,780 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 19,364 tests were carried out. 185 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1%.