9 deaths and 9 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 9 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,691.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,691 deaths reflects this.

9 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,215 confirmed cases reflects this.

No new cases have been reported in County Wicklow.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 7 June (25,206 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,331 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 413 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,087 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,159 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,424 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

As of midnight Monday 8 June, 367,780 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 19,364 tests were carried out. 185 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1%.