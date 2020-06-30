Arklow Back in Business

Wicklow County Council, Arklow Chamber of Commerce, Arklow Town Team and An Garda Síochana are working in partnership with local stakeholders to help restart the local economy.

A wide range of potential solutions are being considered to help support the Arklow District businesses as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.

Arklow Chamber of Commerce has already launched a successful community-based initiative, raising positive awareness of the many business sectors in Arklow and the surrounding areas.

The “Back Soon #Love Arklow” video is a compilation of local businesses exhibiting enterprise and community spirit at its very best – https://youtu.be/CFXuIxt2Hjo

Changes to traffic routes, parking and pedestrian facilities may be introduced on a pilot basis to support local business in reopening through the potential for increased footfall in the town. Any such measures will be temporary in nature for the summer months and will be notified in advance.

Plans are also afoot for the following:

A register of all businesses in the district

Design and develop a new website specifically to promote Arklow Town and its Environs

A new “Local is Best” branding campaign

A new organic Farmers Market to be held in the town

River Tourism – Harbour to Headwaters project. The project focuses on the river catchment area in the district.

All businesses in the district will shortly receive a pack highlighting the supports available to them through the various Government initiatives. They will also be invited to submit suggestions on any new measures that could be implemented in the short-term to assist in reopening our towns and thereby our shops and businesses.

In this context, to assist local businesses in expediting the required consent for use of public spaces for seating and tables to maintain social distancing requirements, Wicklow County Council has introduced a fast-track licence application procedure. All fees will be waived as a temporary measure for the summer months.

Applications for licences under Section 254 of the Planning Acts can be submitted online. Please contact plandev@wicklowcoco.ie to apply. Please note that liquor licensing laws and local bye laws prohibit the consumption of alcohol on-street and it cannot be served to patrons of licensed premises for consumption outside.

Wicklow County Council can also provide standard temporary ground markings in order to help businesses implement queuing measures to encourage social distancing. Please contact us on arklowmd@wicklowcoco.ie if you wish to avail of same.

Wicklow County Council, Arklow Town Team and Arklow Chamber of Commerce are fully committed to supporting the local business community in getting back up and running. We ask that you consider local businesses first and support us in reopening the Arklow District. #LoveArklow #ShopLocal #VisitArklow.