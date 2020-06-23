Arklow’s new Community CCTV system goes live

The Community CCTV system in Arklow has been turned on for testing, members of Arklow Town Team, An Garda Síochána and Arklow Municipal District are delighted to announce. An official launch will be held at a later date when restrictions allow.

An application was submitted to the Department of Justice and Equality which received approval for the maximum grant of €40,000 towards the installation of a community-based CCTV system. Arklow Municipal District will partly fund the project also.

During 2018 Arklow Town Team set up a Sub-Committee to deliver this project which consisted of Linda McDonald, Inspector Ronan Lawlor(Chair), Cllr Tommy Annesley, Cllr Sylvester Bourke, and Christine Flood.

Inspector Ronan Lawlor of Arklow Garda Station stated that: “It is believed that the installation of a CCTV system in the town will have a positive impact and will assist in the overall promotion and development of the town helping to create a safer and secure environment for residents, businesses and visitors.”

Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District, Cllr Sylvester Bourke, stated: “I am delighted that we have brought this project to fruition. It is about three years since the town team first proposed this for Arklow and with grants from the County Council and Dept of Justice we finally have 11 cameras up and running at various locations around the town. This will create a safer environment for all our citizens as they go about their business.”

Visiconnex were awarded the contract to install the 11 CCTV cameras which are now strategically placed around the town at locations between Upper Main Street to Lower Main Street, River Walk and the North Quay.

Cllr Pat Fitzgerald, welcomed the installation of the cameras and hoped they would act as a deterrent to those in society who choose to see fit to break the law.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said the new CCTV system was an important addition to the town and would reassure local people and visitors that they would be safe in Arklow while it was also an important aid to the Gardai in fighting crime and anti-social behaviour.