Books of Condolence have opened at Garda stations across the County for Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Members of the public are invited to make their expressions of sympathy at Arklow, Baltinglass, Bray and Wicklow Garda Stations.

Detective Garda Horkan died while on duty close to the Garda Station in Castlerea just before midnight on Wednesday.

He is the 89th Gardai to die in the line of duty since the force was founded in the 1920’s.