Brady welcomes the reopening of 20 beds at the closed Wicklow District Hospital in Wicklow Town

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has welcomed the reopening of 20 beds in Wicklow District Hospital in Wicklow Town. The HSE has confirmed to Deputy Brady that Wicklow District Hospital is currently being refurbished to fit out twenty social care beds for Covid related activity. Wicklow District Hospital closed in 2010 following a report from HIQA which outlined minor works that were needed in the Hospital.

Speaking after he received confirmation of the hospitals reopening Deputy Brady said “It’s really positive news that Wicklow District Hospital which has been closed for the last 10 years is to have twenty social care beds reopened for Covid related activity. Sections of the hospital have already been reopened as a Covid test centre and refurbishment work is ongoing to have the twenty beds brought online for Covid related activity.”

“In 2010 Wicklow District Hospital closed down, this was despite a massive community campaign to try keep it open. Ultimately it was a political decision of the then Fianna Fáil/Green government that allowed the hospital to close. They hid behind a report from HIQA which showed that minor works were needed in the hospital. Evidence was shown at the time that the work could be done quickly and economically to ensure the hospital could remain open.”

“The fact that twenty beds in the hospital are reopening is great news, however it severely exposes the false reasons that were used to close it in 2010. The reality is the current minor refurbishment works in the hospital could and should have been carried out in 2010. The only thing that stopped it was the political will.”

“Once these beds are reopened we must ensure that they remain open into the future and that they are not closed post Covid. Having the hospital open in Wicklow Town has always been a major benefit to the community and the political will must be there to ensure that it’s not pulled from the community again.”