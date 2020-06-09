Brady welcomes the securing of the dangerous former St. Ernan’s school building in Rathnew

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has welcomed the securing of the former St. Ernan’s school site in Rathnew. The former school had fallen into a state of dereliction since it became vacant in 2016. St. Ernan’s Boys School and St. Josephs GNS amalgamated as

St. Coen’s and moved into their new school in Merrymeeting in Rathnew.

Speaking after the former school was finally secured Deputy Brady said “I glad that the owners of the former St. Ernan’s school site have finally moved to secure the dangerous building and remove old pre-fab classrooms from the site. Last year I asked the council to take action and request that the owners of the site secure it. A Dangerous Structure Notice was finally issued and Knoxpark Developments have finally finished the work of securing and making safe the site.”

“The completion of the safety works on the site coincides with a new planning application lodged by Knoxpark Developments to demolish the old school building and construct 18 semi detached and terraced houses on the site. A decision on the planning application will be made by Wicklow County Council in the coming weeks.”

Deputy Brady concluded “Thankfully the site which had become dangerous and an eyesore has been cleaned up and secured. I want to thank the council for acting on this and serving the Dangerous Structure Notice which resulted in this action being taken.”