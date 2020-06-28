Council offices to re-open to public on a phased basis from Monday

Wicklow County Council Offices will reopen to the public (Tomorrow) Monday, 29th of June, on a phased basis in line with the Government Roadmap for re-opening society and business.

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow:- Opening hours 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m. by appointment only. Members of the public presenting without appointment cannot be admitted having regard to construction works currently taking place in the foyer area and limited space available.

Members of the public can make an appointment via the following numbers/email addresses:

Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Wicklow. Telephone Email Housing 0404 20120 Housing2@wicklowcoco.ie Planning 0404 20148 Plandev@wicklowcoco.ie Motor Taxation (Motor taxation can be renewed on line and or posted to County Buildings for processing) 0404 20141 motortax@wicklowcoco.ie Revenue 0404 20141 Revenue@wicklowcoco.ie Environment 0404 20236 envadmin@wicklowcoco.ie Transportation 0404 20181 transadmin@wicklowcoco.ie Reception 0404 20100 corporate@wicklowcoco.ie

The Municipal District offices at Bray, Greystones, Arklow, Wicklow and Baltinglass/Blessington will be open from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m. contact details below:

Blessington Motor Tax office has increased its service to two days per week (Tuesday’s and Wednesday) from 29 th June to 13 th July, between the hours of 9.30 am to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Bray Motor Tax office has increased its service to five days per week from 29th June to 13th July, between the hours 9.30 am to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Housing services, Bray Municipal District: Members of the public are asked to make contact in advance at braymdhousing@wicklowcoco.ie or by telephoning (01) 2744900 if they wish to make an appointment to meet with a member of the housing staff in the Bray Municipal District Offices.

Libraries: All of Wicklow Libraries are open for full browsing service from Monday 29th of June.

Members of the public are encouraged not to visit the public offices unnecessarily. Where possible payments can be made electronically or by phone, motor taxation can be renewed on line or submitted by post. Planning applications can also be submitted by post. Members of the public visiting Council offices will be required to adhere to the measures which have been put in place to facilitate physical distancing and to ensure the safety of our staff and members of the public.

When making an appointment members of the public will be required to complete a brief health and safety questionnaire regarding COVID 19 in order to minimise the risk of the spread of the virus, this information will be retained on file for 30 days to facilitate contact tracing if necessary but will be destroyed thereafter.

Municipal District Offices Contact numbers Email Bray Municipal District 01 2744900 braymd@wicklowcoco.ie Arklow Municipal District 0402 42700 Arklowmunicipaldistrict@wicklowcoco.ie Greystones Municipal District 01 2876694 greystonesmd@wicklowcoco.ie Baltinglass Municipal District 045 891222 baltinglassMD@wicklowcoco.ie Blessington Office 045 891222 blessington@wicklowcoco.ie Tinahely Office 0402 38174 tinahely@wicklowcoco.ie Wicklow Municipal District 0404 20173 wicklowmd@wicklowcoco.ie

Playgrounds, outdoor gyms and public toilets, including Brittas Bay, Glendalough and Bray promenade, are open.

While car parks are open, parking restrictions continue to remain at a number of locations. The Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk as well as the Beach Cliff Walk to Wicklow Head remain closed, including the Glen Turn car park serving this location, due to physical distancing concerns.

Community Call: The County Wicklow Community Call helpline service continues to operate over the weekend during the hours of 9am to 5 pm and during the week, Telephone: 1800 868 399 or email covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie. Trained staff are available to co-ordinate assistance to elderly and vulnerable persons.

Wicklow County Council would like to thank members of the public in advance for their patience and understanding. Council staff have throughout the COVID 19 crisis worked to ensure a continuity of service across our key operations. The safety of our employees and members of the public remain our priority. These measures will be kept under review as the Council works towards phase 4 of the Government Road Map to reopening society and business.

