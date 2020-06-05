Councillor calls for common sense on parking

Wicklow Town Councillor has called for some common sense & discretion to be used by traffic wardens during the reopening of businesses.

Cllr O’Brien stated

“We are about to see the reopening of businesses throughout the county & we should be encouraging people to shop local. The one thing we certainly don’t want to see is impediments being put in place discouraging people from doing so. Parking wardens should use their own discretion & common sense & not punish people for shopping local.

Of course people should not park illegally on double yellow lines or park up all day & these offenses should be dealt with by the wardens. However, if people park legally they should be allowed to support local businesses & be given the time & space to do so. They shouldn’t have to worry about paying for parking as businesses do their best to stay open. We are living in extraordinary times & we need to do all we can to support each other. This might only be a small component in this support, but I believe it would help businesses stay open.”



