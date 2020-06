A do not swim notice has been issued by Wicklow County Council for the South Bray Harbour bathing area and the Bray South Area Promenade.

BATHING IS PROHIBITED DUE TO: Increased Risk of High numbers of Bacteria in the Bathing Water.

LIKELY CAUSE: Operation of Storm water outfalls at Bray Sewerage Pumping Station due to Rainfall.

EXPECTED DURATION: > 3 days.

ACTIONS TAKEN/PROPOSED: The bathing water will be inspected and re-sampled on 18th June 2020.