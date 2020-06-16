East Coast FM Wicklow Wide Coffee Morning to take place in August

This year’s East Coast FM Wicklow Wide Coffee Morning is back and this time ‘On Air’ . Plans for the annual fundraiser were put on hold due to COVID-19, but the work of the vital Cancer Support services and that of The Wicklow Hospice never ceased.

Their services adapted, with virtual classes, therapies delivered online, along with food deliveries and appointment drops.

This year, fundraising has essentially halted for these vital services, missing out on events including the Women’s Mini Marathon, Coffee Mornings, Fun Runs and Table Quizzes.

This year’s East Coast FM Coffee Morning will run over 5 days from August 24th. Over the course of that week, we will hear about the work of those crucial services and speak to people affected by cancer and to their families, As always musicians and local celebrities will be lending their support to the annual event.

Event Coordinator and Producer at East Coast FM, Clare Hogan said:

‘It will be a different style of fundraiser this year with all events driven on air. We want you to sit back at home or wherever (with a coffee) and enjoy the week! COVID-19 has put pressure on everyone throughout the county and we hope our efforts with the ever-generous support of the people of Wicklow, will raise funds as well as celebrate the incredible work of Cancer Support Services and The Wicklow Hospice.’

Donations can be made on the East Coast FM website and through our special text line, which will be available throughout the week.