Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has been elected as Taoiseach of the 33rd Dáil

By Alex Doyle

93 TDs voted in favour of Mr Martin’s appointment as Taoiseach, 63 voted against, while three abstained from casting their vote.

The 33rd Dáil met in the Convention Centre in Dublin for the vote due to social distancing restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly after the vote, Micheál Martin, who is a TD for Cork South Central, left the Convention Centre for Áras an Uachtaráin to receive the seal of office as Taoiseach from President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Martin’s appointment as Taoiseach follows members of the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green parties voting in favour of the programme for government previously agreed by all three party leaders.

The Dáil will reconvene later today where Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to make appointments to his cabinet.

Under the agreed programme for government Micheál Martin will remain as Taoiseach until December 2022, when Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar will then return to office.

