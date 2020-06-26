Frontline to Finishline Wicklow Stage

The final stages of the ROI Frontline to Finishline will take place on Saturday, starting in Arklow at 7am.

ROI (Rescue Organisation Ireland) has like many others postponed a number of its events, most notably the ROI Irish National Road Traffic Collision and Trauma Challenge. This great event was set to take place in the Headquarters of Kildare Fire Service at Newbridge Fire Station on 18th April, but has now been postponed until 2021 along with a number of our other events for the remainder of the year.

“As an Irish registered charity, Rescue Organisation Ireland realises the impact Covid-19 is having on many other charities and has decided to partner with its network of voluntary and emergency service personnel to help raise much needed funds and awareness for Pieta and ALONE, both of which are doing lifesaving work and require support for the people they help through this challenging time.”

Anthony Byrne – Vice Chair, Rescue Organisation and Ambulance Officer with the National Ambulance Service, HSE South

ROI have developed the following event, the ROI Relay Walk “Frontline to Finishline” where our volunteers from the various emergency services will walk in pairs, in single file, wearing their uniform or turn-out kit holding a social distancing 2m sign from Dublin through Kildare, Laois, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and finishing on the east coast of Wicklow in Bray over 6 days from 22nd to 27th June.

The walk on Saturday will start at the Courthouse in Arklow at 7 am and is expected to arrive at Jack Whites Inn at 9.30.

The Arklow Crew will join the Wicklow crew at Jack Whites at 9.35am and will make their way to Wicklow Gaol for arrival 11.30am they will then make their way to Wicklow Fire Station for 12 noon.

The group will leave Wicklow Fire Station just after 12 and make their way to Coynes Cross for 13.30.

At 13.30 the Greystones crew will leave from Charlesland make their way to Windgates for 15.15, they will then be joined by the Bray crew and finish at the Seafront in Bray at 17.00.