Full-time libraries to re-open to the public

Wicklow County Council is delighted to announce that its full-time libraries are re-opening to the public. All libraries have now been modified to comply with strict COVID-19 requirements.

The five full-time libraries – Bray, Greystones, Wicklow, Arklow and Blessington – are re-opening on Monday next (22nd June), while the remaining eight part-time libraries are getting ready to re-open from Monday, 29th June.

Director of Services, Michael Nicholson explained: “It’s great to be able to welcome customers back to our libraries. We have made a lot of changes to ensure that everyone is safe when they visit. While people have been delighted with our limited library service, it is clear that there is a huge demand to actually come into the building to browse through our selection of books.”

Hand hygiene stations have been installed in all libraries and social distancing requirements will have to be observed. All returned books will be quarantined before being shelved.

“The reintroduction of services is on a phased basis, in line with guidance from the national government. At this stage, we are not in a position to allow study or IT facilities, but this is a significant step in the return to our full library service,” the Council said.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, welcomed this news, stating: “The public are delighted to be able to visit their library again. I am particularly pleased that Wicklow County Council’s libraries will be some of the first libraries in the country to reopen. It is also great news that the home delivery service for people who are housebound, or cocooning, will continue throughout the summer, for every corner of the county. There has been a great uptake on this and I encourage anyone who needs books, but can’t get to their library, to contact their nearest branch.”

Details of all libraries in county Wicklow may be found on: www.wicklow.ie/libraries