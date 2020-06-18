Garda dies following shooting in Roscommon

A Garda detective has died following a shooting in County Roscommom.

The shooting took place close to the Garda Station in Castlerea just before midnight on Wednesday.

This morning he has been named as Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

A man in his forties has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Horkan is the 89th Gardai to die in the line of duty since the force was founded in the 1920’s.

A statement from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris read as follows:

My thoughts, and the thoughts of all personnel in An Garda Síochána, are with the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan at Castlerea Garda Station and the Detective Unit he served in.

Colm served the communities he worked in with distinction and pride during his 24 years as a member of An Garda Síochána.

Detective Garda Colm Horkan is the 89th member of An Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty. Today is a terrible reminder of the significant sacrifices, including the ultimate sacrifice, that Gardaí make to keep people safe.

I want to thank the local community in Castlerea and the country as a whole for the support they have shown to An Garda Síochána and individual Gardaí even in the short time since the incident.

The fatal shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan remains under investigation. I want to appeal to anyone with information on this incident or witnessed this incident to contact Castlerea Garda Station at 094 962 1635.”