Gardai investigate damage at GAA grounds

Gardai in Rathdrum are investigating damage that was done to facilities at Avondale GAA club over the week-end.

Dugouts at each side of the pitch suffered extensive damage sometime between Friday and Saturday morning.

The perspex glass was completely destroyed, repair costs could run into thousands of euro to fully replace.

Local Councillor Pat Kennedy said “This is a terrible thing to happen the club, who have nothing but the interest of the community at heart, it is pure wanton vandalism and should not happen, I would plead with anyone who knows anything about this to come forward.”

The club are appealing to anyone who may have information or may have witnessed the incident to contact a club member or the Gardai at 0404-46206