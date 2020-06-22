fbpx

Gardai investigate damage at GAA grounds

Gardai in Rathdrum are investigating damage that was done to facilities at Avondale GAA club over the week-end.

Dugouts at each side of the pitch suffered extensive damage sometime between Friday and Saturday morning.

The perspex glass was completely destroyed, repair costs could run into thousands of euro to fully replace.

Local Councillor Pat Kennedy said “This is a terrible thing to happen the club, who have nothing but the interest of the community at heart, it is pure wanton vandalism and should not happen, I would plead with anyone who knows anything about this to come forward.”

The club are appealing to anyone who may have information or may have witnessed the incident to contact a club member or the Gardai at 0404-46206

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Dermot BYRNE Oldtown, Celbridge, Kildare / Rathdrum

Irish Water warn recent rainfall not sufficient as more schemes develop drought conditions

Greenan Maze to open next Monday

Kennedy calls on Bank of Ireland to reopen rural Wicklow branches

Brady calls on Bank of Ireland to reopen branches closed at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic

BOI to temporary close in Carnew Tinahely and Rathdrum due to Covid-19

Please contact us for use of this image