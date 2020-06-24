Gardai seize drugs worth €38k

Gardaí have seized drugs worth €38k as part of ongoing operations targeting local drugs distribution networks in County Wicklow.

The drugs were discovered when Gardaí searched a parked car in the Newtownmountkennedy area in the early hours of Tuesday 23rd June 2020.

Quantities of Cannabis Herb along with Benzodiazepines & Zopiclone tablets with a combined estimated street value of €38k were found inside the car (analysis pending).

No arrests were made during this phase of the investigation but we are following a definite line of enquiry. The car has been seized for forensic examination.



Investigations are ongoing.

(Pic. Garda Siochana Wicklow )