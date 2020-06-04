Help Get Kevin Home

On the 5th of January, Rathnew resident Kevin Moore aged only 40, suffered a massive stroke and was immediately admitted to Beaumont Hospital where he underwent 2 high risk surgeries to stop the bleeding and reduce the swelling on his brain. He was placed in a medically induced coma to allow his brain to repair and recover from such a severe trauma.

For the next 3 weeks, Kevin remained in a coma and medical staff gave him a less that 1% chance of survival. But Kevin put up one hell of a fight and slowly regained consciousness. After a further 2 weeks, through hard work and determination Kevin was stable enough to be transferred back to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

At an already difficult time, Kevin and his family were dealt another blow as the Covid19 pandemic was declared and the country went into lock-down. This meant that while Kevin was struggling to recover, his main support system of his wife Emma, their 3 children Toby, Kealen and Robyn and all his family and friends was restricted. The only way to communicate was through face time aided by the ever-helpful nursing staff. Which means Kevin hasn’t seen his 3 children since March.

On the 18th of May, Kevin’s improvements were such that he was ready to be moved to the National Rehabilitation Hospital. Here he will undergo months of intensive, carefully planned therapy, in order to allow him to regain use of his left-hand side & learn to walk again. All with the goal of bringing him back home to reunite with his family.

This is where we need your help!! We hope to have Kevin home by August, but in order to do this, his family will need to carry out massive modifications to their home. From wheelchair accessible hallways / doors to stair lifts to modified bath and bedroom facilities.

All funds raised will be sent directly, through the Gofundme platform, to Kevin’s wife Emma to allow her to begin these works. We would appreciate all the help you can give, with no donation too small.

If you can help visit the ‘Help Get Kevin Home’ GoFundMe page

Thanks for all you help.

Janice, Sinead, Sarah, Lorraine, Leah & Lisa xx