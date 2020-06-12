Increased funding for wells and septic tanks in Wicklow

Wicklow Minister, Simon Harris TD has highlighted changes to grants for septic tanks and wells which will see increased funding available to people in Wicklow. The changes come under Measure 8 of the Multi-Annual Rural Water Programme, which runs from 2019 to 2021.

Minister Harris said, “Under the Multi-Annual Rural Water Programme, the Government is allocating €1.25 million in grants for domestic waste water treatment systems (septic tanks) and €4 million in respect of grants for private water supplies (wells) for 2020.

“The funding is being provided to local authorities across the country under the National Development Plan 2018 – 2027 and Wicklow County Council will benefit.

“This year the means test is being removed for funding for private water supplies as well as domestic waste water treatment systems. In both cases, the maximum grants are also being increased: up to €5,000 for domestic waste water treatment systems and up to €3,000 for works to an existing well or up to €5,000 for a new well.

“The funding will support infrastructure improvements for domestic waste water treatment systems and private water supplies in rural areas in Wicklow.

“The Government continues to work with local authorities and group water schemes to ensure that people living in rural Ireland have access to quality water services, equivalent to those living in urban areas.”

Key details of funding under Measure are as follows:

Domestic waste water treatment systems:

The removal of the means test requirement.

The maximum grant is being increased to €5,000.

Expansion of the scheme to include two new grant schemes to support the attainment of water quality objectives in what are called ‘high status objective catchment’ water areas and ‘prioritised areas for action’, as identified in the River Basin Management Plan for Ireland 2018-2021.

Private water supplies: