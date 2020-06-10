Interruption to Vodafone mobile services

Customers of Vodafone are currently experiencing an interruption to the service this afternoon.
We are currently experiencing an interruption to our mobile services in some parts of the country, Our service teams are currently working on resolving this issue and we will provide updates here. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this fixed.— Vodafone Ireland (@VodafoneIreland) June 10, 2020
