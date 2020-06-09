Lambs stolen in Newtown

Gardaí in Newtownmountkennedy are investigating incidents where lambs have been stolen and butchered in the fields where they are grazing. Cameras have now been put in place in the affected areas.

Gardai also say there is also a public health aspect to this as the animals had been recently treated with medication that renders the meat unsuitable for human consumption until it dissipates. Please only purchase lamb from trusted sources in the area.

Gardaí are working with local farmers, landowners and others in this investigation and are asking the public to report any suspicious activities in the area 01-6665300.