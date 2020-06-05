Launch of Town & Village Renewal Scheme 2020

Wicklow County Council is inviting communities and businesses to get together and make applications to the new Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The Scheme, launched recently by Minister Michael Ring TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development, covers towns and villages with a population of less than 10,000.

It has two elements:

Town and Village 2020 Accelerated Measure

This measure aims to assist communities and local businesses in the delivery of projects that address the short term challenges of social and economic recovery following the COVID-19 emergency. The focus is on adapting to public health requirements, particularly social distancing.

Interested groups should complete the Expression of Interest form which can be accessed by emailing townandvillage@wicklowcoco.ie or on www.wicklow.ie . There are two rounds to this fund. The second round will be advertised in July. Therefore, completed Expression of Interest forms should be returned no later than 4pm Wednesday, 17th June 2020.

Town and Village 2020 Scheme

This year, in the context of COVID-19, the emphasis of the scheme will be on social and economic recovery for the towns and villages with a population of 10,000 or less. This could include projects such as:

Projects that can respond to COVID-19 challenges and aid the economic and social recovery

Repurposing existing buildings in town or village centres to facilitate remote working or other community use

Branding or promotion of the town or village to attract new customers or business investment

Enhancement of streetscape and town environment

Conducting or commissioning of town or village plans or health checks

Provision of local recreational facilities

Targeted actions to tackle minor deficiencies in access, services, site development works and other small infrastructural works that may be needed to support town and village centre enhancement, including housing and/or commercial development

Energy efficiency enhancement of heritage and other community assets

The development of initiatives to encourage town centre living

Interested groups should complete the Expression of Interest form which can be accessed by emailing townandvillage@wicklowcoco.ie, or on www.wicklow.ie . Completed Expression of Interest forms should be returned no later than 4pm on Friday 19th June 2020.

A project does not have to be fully developed at this stage. All Expression of Interest applications will be assessed and if successful Wicklow County Council will work with groups to develop a more detailed application which will be submitted to the Department of Rural and Community Development. For any further queries please email townandvillage@wicklowcoco.ie.