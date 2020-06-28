Lightning strike won’t stop Glenmalure Lodge

It has been a busy time for pubs and restaurants all over the country as they prepare for re-opening on Monday.

But for one of the counties best known pubs the Glenmalure Lodge, a spanner was thrown into the works when they suffered a lightening strike during the thunder storm during the early hours Friday morning.

The strike knocked out their phone lines and as many people will know the Glenmalure valley is famous for having no signal on the mobile phone networks.

Anyone who passed through Glenmalure on Friday may have noticed Mo Dowling of the Lodge standing high up on the ditch at the crossroads in a effort to get a signal.

Speaking to Wicklownews Mo said “These are strange times for everyone, even today (Friday) a meeting was held outside the Lodge because of the litter over the past number of week-ends after campers had been in the valley, everyone present had to stay outside and keep their Social Distance, I’m sure people passing thought the place was open.

The phone well you can only laugh, the show must go on. We are ready but things will be a lot different than what we are used to.

We will be opening from 12 noon on Monday for food and B&B, pre-booking of tables is essential so please call us between 9am – 6pm on

(0404) 46188 or email us glenmalurelodge@yahoo.com to book your table. The health & safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority and the policies we’ve implemented reflect that.

Thankfully the phonelines are back in action and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back.”