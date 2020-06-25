Local groups and communities invited to develop projects for National Heritage Week

Local groups and communities in County Wicklow are being invited to develop projects for National Heritage Week.

The Heritage Council has recently announced plans for a modified National Heritage Week, taking into account ongoing restrictions on events and gatherings due to COVID-19.

Rather than focusing on the organisation of in-person public events, local heritage groups and organisers, families and communities are being invited to develop projects around this year’s theme of ‘Heritage and Education: Learning from our Heritage’ and to register these on www.heritageweek.ie

The new approach is designed to promote the sharing of experience and knowledge and offers the opportunity for groups in Wicklow to showcase their local research and hands-on heritage projects.

Many groups in Wicklow have experience of carrying out projects such as developing new walking trails, creating a local wildlife habitat, planting for pollinators, researching their local history, or restoring and reusing old buildings and they may wish to use Heritage Week to highlight that story and showcase their efforts on a National stage.

Accepted formats for showcasing may vary from online talks or exhibitions, to a video, podcast, slideshow presentation or blog, to media coverage, a dedicated website or moderated social media account, or by means of small, restricted social gatherings, which comply with official public health advice.

All those interested in participating are encouraged to register their project now on www.heritageweek.ie. Registered projects will be showcased during National Heritage Week from 15th to 23rd August and will be considered for a Heritage Week Award.

Deirdre Burns, Heritage Officer with Wicklow County Council, stated: “In Wicklow we are very fortunate to already have a community heritage website which is freely available to all to store and share Heritage Week projects .

“If groups are interested in using our website to publish their project online, they can visit www.wicklowheritage.org, where they will have the option of contributing to the County Wicklow Heritage site or alternatively, depending on their location, they may wish to contribute to one of the other mini sites: Glens of Lead, Donard- Glen of Imaal, Delgany, Glendalough and Medieval Bray.”

Any groups or individuals seeking advice or guidance in developing a project for Heritage Week are invited to contact Deirdre directly at dburns@wicklowcoco.ie .