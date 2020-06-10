Nationwide Good Will Initiative Sees Free Mental Health Coaching for Exhausted Front Line Workers

“It felt very reassuring speaking with you. I was thinking how could someone who didn’t know me help me when I hardly know myself but it was great & I couldn’t have been more wrong…. I know there is no magic bullet out there but you made me feel focused and positive.”

These are the words of a frontline Social Worker having reached out to Connect A Coach, a nationwide goodwill initiative founded by professional coaches Ailbhe Harrington and Karen Hayes in response to Covid 19 . Its aim is to support the mental health and well-being of our frontline workers who are now feeling the effects of the Pandemic: exhausted and running on empty. We all know this new reality will go on for some time, yet there is no time for burnout, our frontline staff need to lean into support to keep them focused and positive in the months ahead.



Connect A Coach co-founder Ailbhe Harrington says. ”It’s really important to reach out, I know it takes a lot of courage to reach out and share what’s going on for us. If we leave it too long we end up burnt out. Coaching offers a space where we can talk to someone confidentially, feel heard and find ways to access our strengths and wisdom so we can keep stepping forwards. Self care is vital if we want to have the necessary energy to care for others.”



A conversation with a professional coach can enable you to pause, reflect, gain clarity and find a way forward that works best for you.



Connect A Coach’s panel of professional coaches are volunteering their time and skills and are being supported by volunteer coach supervisors who are supporting them to work ethically and professionally.

How does it work? Simply visit www.connectacoach.org and get an instant booking with a coach of your choice at a time that is best for you! You can avail of 4 free sessions of 45 mins, anytime from 7am to 9pm, 7 days a week.

