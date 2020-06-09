Network Ireland Awards undergoing ‘radically altered’ transformation for 2020

Network Ireland is unveiling a transformation of its annual awards programme, to reflect the new realities for Ireland’s working women in 2020.

Determined to forge ahead with their prestigious national awards and annual conference despite COVID-19 restrictions, the Network Ireland leadership has also set out plans to stage the event online, and stream live to hundreds of delegates on October 2nd.

“Network Ireland members have ‘stepped up’ to such an amazing extent in holding branch events online since March, that it never occurred to me to cancel this occasion.” said President Louisa Meehan, who says she was determined that the event would go ahead.

“My theme for this year is Power Within, and I’m 100% confident our members will draw on that to make this a huge success”.

The award categories have been reshaped to take account of the ongoing changes in members’ lives. The list includes the ‘Power Within Champion’ to recognise the challenges of caring for family and others, remote working, coping with a period of isolation or all of the above. The category is open to all members.

Virgin Media TV Presenter Elaine Crowley is set to host the event for Network Ireland – she says she’s looking forward to the day: “The resourcefulness, resilience and determination of everyone in Network Ireland simply blows me away. This team is truly inspirational and although we can’t all be together in October, I’ve no doubt it will still be a day to remember, and I’m honoured to play a part”!

AIB has been the official national partner of Network Ireland since 2013 and Head of Business Banking – Market, Catherine Moroney says the new plan is further evidence of the pioneering character she’s witnessed since then: “I’ve come to know Network Ireland’s leaders and members quite well in recent years and it makes complete sense that they would show the way forward in working around obstacles and adversity, to find a way to make important things happen. I’m genuinely looking forward to how this new iteration of awards ceremony comes to life, and wish them every success!”

Full details of the awards categories are outlined on networkireland.ie.

Entries are now being accepted and the closing date is Friday, July 17th. Branch winners will be announced in August. National judging will begin in the first week of September.