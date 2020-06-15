No deaths and 18 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

There have been no additional deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) in the past 24 hours – the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,706

18 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 13 June (25,303 cases), reveals: