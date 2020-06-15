fbpx

No deaths and 18 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

There have been no additional deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) in the past 24 hours – the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,706

18 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 25,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 13 June (25,303 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 8,170 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,213 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

