No deaths and 18 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

There have been no additional deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) in the past 24 hours – the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,706
18 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
There have now been 25,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 13 June (25,303 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,170 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,213 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%