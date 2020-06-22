Nominate your Frontline Hero for a chance to win one of 50 luxurious 5* stays at The Europe Hotel & Resort, Killarney

The Europe Hotel & Resort is excited to re-open its doors and welcome guests from the 8th July 2020, and cannot think of a better way of saying a massive THANK YOU to Ireland’s frontline heroes with the hotel’s biggest ever giveaway of 50 luxurious overnight stays in the stunning 5 star lakeside resort.

Each winner will receive overnight accommodation in one of their spacious Lakeview Rooms, boasting spectacular views across Killarney’s lakes and mountains, for two people sharing. The sumptuous experience also includes full breakfast in The Panorama Restaurant, a fabulous dinner in The Brasserie Restaurant, a bottle of Moët & Chandon on ice awaiting in the room upon arrival & The Europe’s iconic Bertie the Bear to take home.

Not all heroes wear capes, and in these recent months, Ireland’s frontline heroes have been extraordinary, going above and beyond to keep our country safe, caring for the most vulnerable and showing extreme bravery, placing their own health at risk in the pursuit of helping others.

We all know a frontline hero. They may be our mother, father, sibling, spouse, partner, child, aunt, uncle, cousin, neighbour or friend. Maybe you are a frontline hero? Our heroes are not in stories or in the movies, they are real people making a real difference.

Michael Brennan, Managing Director of Killarney Hotels Ltd. said “We have missed our guests and colleagues and cannot wait to re-open our doors. Each of the 50 lucky winners will receive a well-deserved pampering break and it will be our honour to look after them. We are delighted to contribute and say thank you to our frontline workers, and would love to see other hotels and resorts following suit. This time has been incredibly challenging for everyone and we hope that this will make 50 people and their guests very happy. ”

This fantastic giveaway will run between June 22nd and July 10th, and to nominate your hero simply submit your entry via the entry form on the hotel’s website.

Full competition details and the entry form can be found on www.theeurope.com/50staysfor50heroes. Don’t forget to follow The Europe Hotel & Resort on social media channels and the hashtag #50staysfor50heroes for more information and winner announcements

The Europe Hotel & Resort (www.theeurope.com) is a beautifully located 5* hotel overlooking the world famous Lakes of Killarney, in Ireland’s southwest. Elegant accommodation, comprising of 187 bedrooms and suites, mostly with private balconies, entices serene relaxation overlooking Ireland’s finest views. The spectacular 50,000 sq. ft. ESPA at The Europe offers 16 treatment rooms including a Private Spa Suite and is a fantastic experience for our guests. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of leisure activities and amenities including golf, boating and fishing, walking, hiking, tennis, swimming activities and spa treatments in the award winning 50,000 sq. ft. ESPA at The Europe. Overlooking 25,000 acres of National Parkland and Ireland’s highest mountain range, The Europe Hotel & Resort lies on the shores of Killarney’s famous lakes, is adjacent to Killarney Golf and Fishing Club and only 5 minutes from the town centre. Located directly on The Ring of Kerry, in Ireland’s spectacular southwest, the hotel is a gateway for exploring The Wild Atlantic Way (the world’s longest defined coastal touring route) and is a unique and unforgettable destination for meeting, conference, event and incentive travelers.

For more information visit www.killarneyhotels.ie