Shop Local Support Wicklow Town

A new campaign to encourage people to Shop Local – Support Wicklow has been launched too boost business in the town.

Behind the campaign is a Re-opening committee consisting of members of Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce, Wicklow Town Team and Wicklow Municipal District.

The group will identify and implement initiatives under a promotional campaign entitled ‘Shop Local – Support Wicklow’, which will help local businesses as they start to re-open throughout the District.

It is essential to the local economy that the town’s Main Street and local businesses survive and prosper, and people are being asked to continue to give their much-valued support as we return to something approaching normality.

A list of local businesses is available on the Wicklow Town Website www.wicklowtown.ie and the Wicklow Town and District Chamber website www.wicklowchamber.ie.

The Shop Local – Support Wicklow campaign is being funded by Wicklow Municipal District and provides for temporary public signage, a leaflet drop to 5,000 households, Shop Local stickers, temporary ground markings, banners and a short promotional video.

Local businesses are currently creating a safe environment for both customers and employees and as we emerge from this crisis consumers are being asked to support Wicklow and to invest in their town, shop local first, shop online locally and use Wicklow Town Vouchers as gifts.

As part of the consultation process Wicklow Town and District Chamber is asking business to submit suggestions, tips, supports and links that will assist kick-start the local economy. Please send suggestions to info@wicklowchamber.ie

Wicklow Municipal District is available to provide temporary ground markings to facilitate queuing outside premises in order to encourage social distancing. If required please e-mail wicklowmd@wicklowcoco.ie.

In addition, to help local businesses expedite the required consent for use of public spaces for seating and tables, and social distancing measures, the Council has introduced a fast-track licence application procedure. All fees will be waived for a period of three months, application forms can be downloaded from Wicklow.ie and submitted online with a site location map attached to plandev@wicklowcoco.ie.

Cllr John Snell, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, said he was delighted to be associated with this united approach to support the businesses in the District and appealed to the community to Shop Local – Support Wicklow.

Dave Shannon, Chairman Wicklow Town Team, said “It is important now more than ever to shop local, support our businesses and continue to enjoy all that Wicklow has to offer”.

Rosie Cooney, President Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce, added: “I wish to thank you for shopping locally during the last 12 weeks in particular. Thank you for supporting our local shops, pharmacies, supermarkets, financial services and all of the service businesses that remained open during the most restricted period of the recent lockdown and I now appeal to you again for your continued support in these challenging times”.

