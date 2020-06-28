Sinn Féin will continue to work for the change people want and deserve – Brady

Responding to Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party entering government together, Sinn Féin’s John Brady TD has said:



“People voted for change in the general election, they voted for a fresh start and for a new beginning. They voted for a move away from the two parties that have shared power in this State for nearly one hundred years.



“Faced with the prospect of a Government of Change, the two old parties have come together to circle the wagons to exclude Sinn Féin, and they are using the Green Party as a fig leaf to do this.



“The reality is that the desire for change is even stronger now than it was in February. People know what it’s like to have Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in power together.



“At a time when Ireland needs ambition and big ideas, we have a Programme for Government that fails to deliver on affordable housing, on building up capacity in our health services, on getting people back to work and having enough to survive, on childcare, on the right to retire at sixty-five and on planning for Irish unity.

Speaking on the appointment of Wicklow TDs Simon Harris and Stephen Donnelly as Ministers Deputy Brady said “I wish both Ministers Harris and Donnelly well in their new positions, it’s a proud day for them and indeed their families. However, I have absolutely no faith in Minister Donnelly’s ability to deal with the crisis in our health service. Replacing a Fine Gael TD with a Fianna Fáil TD will not bring about the change we need as their policies are identical.

“We must remember the reason for the recent General Election was because a motion of no confidence was to be tabled in Minister Harris. In February 2019 Deputy Donnelly and Fianna Fáil abstained in a previous Motion of no confidence in Minister Harris and his handling of the Health Service, so he clearly has no issues with the condition of our health service.

“I do however hope that having three Government TD’s including two senior Ministers in Wicklow will ensure that the many issues in Wicklow will be progressed. In the programme for government projects such as the N81 and the N11/M11 upgrades didn’t get a mention, nor did the Rosslare to Dublin rail line. They must give priority to these as well as inward investment and jobs for the county.

“I will also be immediately putting pressure on them to provide the necessary funding to progress a Sports Campus in Bray and a Swimming Pool in West Wicklow. Minister Donnelly must also immediately provide the funds that are needed to ensure that St Joseph’s Dementia Care Home can continue to do the fantastic work they do.



Deputy Brady concluded by saying “Sinn Féin wanted to lead a Government for Change and we wanted to lead a government that will deliver for people in Wicklow and across the Country.



“We will be equally determined in leading the Opposition.



“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will be faced with the most determined opposition they have ever seen because Sinn Féin will stand up for ordinary workers and families.



“We will continue to put forward solutions and we will continue to build support across Ireland to deliver the change that people want and deserve.”