Trailer stolen in Rathnew

The trailer pictured above was stolen in Rathnew last week.
The trailer was last seen at Charvey Lane, Industrial Estate last Thursday evening the 18th of June.
If you have seen this trailer or might know where it is contact David on 085-1140786
