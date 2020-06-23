fbpx

Trailer stolen in Rathnew

The trailer pictured above was stolen in Rathnew last week.

The trailer was last seen at Charvey Lane, Industrial Estate last Thursday evening the 18th of June.

If you have seen this trailer or might know where it is contact David on 085-1140786

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Brady welcomes the securing of the dangerous former St. Ernan’s school building in Rathnew

Help Get Kevin Home

Community replace defibrillator in Rathnew

Maxol to create 20 new jobs in Wicklow with new service station

GoFundMe page set up to replace Defibrillator in Rathnew

Stolen defibrillator found dumped in Rathnew

Please contact us for use of this image