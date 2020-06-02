Wicklow Company develops the “60 Sec Desk” for safe working

Employers are facing a challenge as they must keep their employees safe and allow them work in a safe working environment – which includes a safe, functioning desk space, in the office or at home. As part of making the workplace a safe place, the 60 Sec Desk is one part of that work solution which launches today. It is specially designed as an ergonomic office desk, can be put together quickly and easily and taken down quickly and easily for storage. In the office, the employee would not expect to work from the canteen table so why expect them to work from the kitchen table.

In the height of the last recession, Paul Jacob designed and produced the first under stairs storage unit called “Smart Storage” in Newtownmountkennedy. Now 10 years later, in the middle of another recession, Paul has developed yet another solution to a new problem, this time for businesses – the “60 Sec(ond) Desk”.

“The kitchen table may be the temporary solution for us all, but how many of us have “Covid Back” – aching from sitting at the kitchen table after a day’s work? As long as a kitchen remains the heart of the family home with associated noise and family traffic, we cannot do meaningful work or be the nerve centre of our business. Some homes have multiple family members working for different companies, all working from the same location – which again adds to the work pressure,” Paul said.

The Covid pandemic has changed the way we work forever. Working from home was a luxury, it them became an emergency necessity, now it is a long-term reality. Our homes are our new workplaces and are not capable of providing a safe place to work. “The 60 Sec Desk” is the solution to this new problem providing a proper employee workstation to enable a safe, ergonomic, remote home working space and not at the kitchen table.

“As the pandemic takes hold and more of us are working from home, workable solutions are now a long-term reality and required to overcome the long-term challenges of working from home. No one wants to turn their home into an office by having permanent desks with the associated issues around social and mental problems of how you get away from work in the evening if the desk is always there?” Paul added

“Employers also want to ensure that their employees are happy and productive. For business, a proper work space makes employees more productive, so for a minimum cost you can make your employees productive and happy, the office is not intruding into the home especially after hours, and if multi companies working from same house….. space is essential,” Paul concluded.

“The 60 Sec Desk came from my own predicament. I live, and now work in a home where other people live, and work and my kids are doing college exams and school study. I needed a solid desk that I could work at during the day, but it needed to be put away in the evening. The ability to put the desk away when you are finished work, is not just to save on floorspace, which is important in a busy household, but also from a mindfulness point of view, where your home doesn’t become a permanent office. By putting away your desk in the evening means you also are finished working for the day and you can get back to family life.”

The desk comes ready to assemble and simply slots together requiring no fixtures, tools or screws. It is made of 5 parts that slide together and literally takes 60 seconds to assemble. It is 95cm wide by 50 cm deep by 75 cm high and weighs just 15 kg and slides under the couch or bed when not in use in its specifically designed box. It is made from 18mm Sustainable (forest farmed) Birch Ply with a tapered design that builds in strength and stability and comes in a hard-wearing lacquered finish which is resistant to hot cups and to stains. It is Irish designed, Irish made, and packed and shipped in Ireland. It has built in holders for smart phones and a Tablet holder for hands free video meetings and costs €129 plus vat and delivered to your door with days of ordering.

To order visit Smart Storage