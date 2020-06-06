Wicklow County Council Covid-19 Facilities update

Wicklow County Council wishes to update members of the public in relation to Council facilities and services.

Public toilets across the County, including Brittas Bay, Glendalough and Bray promenade, will reopen on Monday next, 8th of June, in line with Phase 2 of the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business as will a number of playgrounds and outdoor gyms.

While carparks are open, parking restrictions continue to remain at a number of locations. The Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk as well as the Beach Cliff Walk to Wicklow Head remain closed, including the Glen Turn Car Park serving this location, due to physical distancing concerns.

Libraries: All of Wicklow County Council’s 13 libraries will reopen from Monday, 8th June, for a “Click and Collect” service only due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Bathing: The official bathing season began on 1st of June as did lifeguard patrols. Beaches patrolled this year are Bray (North & South Prom), Greystones (South Beach); Wicklow Harbour, Brittas Bay (North & South) and Arklow South Beach. Patrols will be in operation from 11am to 7pm each day through to the end of August.

Recycling Facilities: Recycling facilitiesat Bray, Wicklow, Arklow, Avoca and Rampere are open this Saturday and on weekdays. Further details and opening hours are available on the Council’s website.

Planning department, public counter: The planning department public counter has reopened to members of the public by appointment only. Further details are on the Council’s website, www.wicklow.ie.

Motor Tax public counters remain closed to the public, motor tax can be renewed online or submitted by post to Wicklow County Council

Community Call: The County Wicklow Community Call helpline service continues to operate over the weekend during the hours of 8.00 am to 8.00 pm, Telephone: 1800 868 399 or email covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie. Trained staff are available to co-ordinate assistance to elderly and vulnerable persons.

Water conservation: IrishWater and Wicklow County Council are asking the public, both householders and businesses, to help in maintaining vital water and wastewater services by conserving water, where possible. In particular, non-domestic customers are asked to turn off all non-essential water in buildings which are not going to be in use for a period of time, including, for example, the automatic flushing of urinals. Domestic users are asked to refrain from using hose pipes for watering gardens/ washing cars etc. Irish Water is also appealing to the public to check for and report leaks to 1850 278 278.

The Council urges people to adhere to the advice of the HSE. Stay within the current 5kms of home this weekend until restrictions are lifted and keep to the 2m physical distance. Further information and updates will be posted on the Council’s website, www.wicklow.ie.

Public Car Parks reopened

Upper car park at Glendalough South Beach car park, Mill Road, Greystones Park and Ride, Woodlands Avenue, Greystones Trafalgar Road, car park, Greystones La Touche Road car park, Greystones Harbour/Marina public car park, Greystones Bray Head car park Brittas Bay car parks north and south Sugar loaf car park Seaview Avenue car park, Arklow South Beach car park Arklow The Cove car park Arklow Knockieran and Baltyboys car parks Blessington Bray Harbour

Parking restrictions will be in place at:

Bellevue Hill, at Kindlestown Woods entrance, Greystones Sea Road, Kilcoole, at Kilcoole train station Sea Road, Newcastle, at the beach railway level crossing access Magheramore Beach Wicklow Sallygap Wicklow

Recreational and other facilities remain closed: