Wicklow County Council Covid-19 Update

The five full-time libraries at Bray, Greystones, Wicklow, Arklow and Blessington are re-opening on Monday next (22nd June), while the remaining eight part-time libraries are getting ready to re-open from Monday, 29th June. All libraries have now been modified to comply with strict COVID-19 requirements. The reintroduction of services is on a phased basis, in line with guidance from national government. Study or IT facilities are not available. The ‘click and collect’ service continues throughout the county’s libraries.

Playgrounds, outdoor gyms and public toilets including Brittas Bay, Glendalough and Bray promenade are open.

While car parks are open, parking restrictions continue to remain at a number of locations. The Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk as well as the Beach Cliff Walk to Wicklow Head remain closed, including the Glen Turn car park serving this location, due to physical distancing concerns.

Bathing: The official bathing season began on 1st of June as did lifeguard patrols. Beaches patrolled this year are Bray (North & South Prom), Greystones (South Beach); Wicklow Harbour, Brittas Bay (North & South) and Arklow South Beach. Patrols will be in operation from 11am to 7pm each day through to the end of August.

Recycling Facilities: Recycling facilitiesat Bray, Wicklow, Arklow, Avoca and Rampere are open this Saturday and on weekdays. Further details and opening hours are available on the Council’s website Wicklow.ie

Planning department, public counter: The planning department public counter has reopened to members of the public by appointment only. Further details are on the Council’s website

Motor Tax public counters remain closed to the public, motor tax can be renewed online or submitted by post to Wicklow County Council

Community Call: The County Wicklow Community Call helpline service continues to operate over the weekend during the hours of 9am to 5 pm and during the week, Telephone: 1800 868 399 or email covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie. Trained staff are available to co-ordinate assistance to elderly and vulnerable persons.

Water conservation: IrishWater and Wicklow County Council are asking the public, both householders and businesses, to help in maintaining vital water and wastewater services by conserving water, where possible. In particular, non-domestic customers are asked to turn off all non-essential water in buildings which are not going to be in use for a period of time, including, for example, the automatic flushing of urinals. Domestic users are asked to refrain from using hose pipes for watering gardens/ washing cars etc. Irish Water is also appealing to the public to check for and report leaks to 1850 278 278.

The Council urges people to adhere to the advice of the HSE and keep to the 2m physical distancing. Further information and updates will be posted on the Council’s website, Wicklow.ie

Public Car Parks reopened

Upper car park at Glendalough South Beach car park, Mill Road, Greystones Park and Ride, Woodlands Avenue, Greystones Trafalgar Road, car park, Greystones La Touche Road car park, Greystones Harbour/Marina public car park, Greystones Bray Head car park Brittas Bay car parks north and south Sugar loaf car park Seaview Avenue car park, Arklow South Beach car park Arklow The Cove car park Arklow Knockieran and Baltyboys car parks Blessington Bray Harbour

Parking restrictions will be in place at: