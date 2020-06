County Wicklow along with all other counties in Leinster plus Tipperary and Waterford have been included in a Thunder warning from MET Eireann.

The warning was issued this morning at 7 am and is valid from 7am until 9pm this evening.

Forecast

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out which will lead to severe downpours in places with hail also. Afternoon highs of 19 to 22 degrees Celsius in light variable breezes but moderate sea breezes on the coast.